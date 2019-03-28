Calyer makes Clinton Hill debut, with sandwiches, coffee and more

The spot offers both breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, and the usual lineup of coffee and tea drinks. Try the Nova sandwich with smoked salmon, egg, cucumber and a caper dill aioli; the fried chicken sandwich with slaw, pickles and a buttermilk herb aioli; or the vegan tahini salad with greens, stewed chickpeas, pickled red onions, almonds and tahini ranch dressing. (View the full menu here.)
Calyer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Ilana G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19, wrote, "This place is doing everything right, and they've just opened! Toby's Estate beans, La Marzocco machine, Battenkill Valley milk. This and a barista who knows what's what. They also have WiFi, comfortable seats and lots of light."
Yelper Daniel C. added, "Great food, great coffee, great people. And overall a great addition to the neighborhood. What other coffee shop can you get a burger, chicken burger or steak sandwich? Fantastic lunch opportunity while satisfying that caffeine addiction. Came here for the coffee, stayed for the food!"
Head on over to check it out: Calyer is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.