HALLOWEEN

Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?

Put your Halloween candy knowledge to the test.

Halloween is all about spooky decorations, wearing the best costumes, trick-or-treating and most importantly, the candy.

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $2.6 billion on candy this Halloween, and that 70 percent of people will spend their night handing out sugary sweets to trick-or-treaters.

Put your candy knowledge to the test by guessing these Halloween favorites based on their ingredients.
