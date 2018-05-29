FOOD & DRINK

Canadian chain Hero Certified Burgers arrives on Upper East Side

Photo: Anthony O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hero Certified Burgers, a Toronto-based burger chain with dozens of Canadian locations, has opened its doors on the Upper East Side. The quick-service eatery at 453 E. 78th St. says it serves up "real, wholesome food raised in a sustainable fashion," including naturally raised beef.

This isn't the chain's first attempt at a southward expansion: A Buffalo outpost debuted in 2015, only to close about 18 months later, WKBW reports.

At the new U.S. eatery, look for specialty burgers like the Heavy Hitter with two Angus beef patties, two slices of cheddar, sweet relish, tomatoes and red onion, or the Wild Alaskan Salmon Supreme with mango sauce, relish mixed with salsa, and roasted red peppers. Turkey, veggie and chicken sandwiches are also available. Round out your meal with sides such as poutine, tempura zucchini and sweet potato fries.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Hero Certified Burgers has already made a good impression.

Ravind K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 16, said, "I've had at this point nearly all the beef options on the menu, with the exception of the lobster burger. I've eaten at Burger Fi, Shake Shack, Burger One, and all the rest. The folks at Hero are solid competition for a well-priced, well-tasting burger."

And Jacob G. added, "Incredible burger, wonderful atmosphere, friendly staff, great selection and good value. Really a lovely experience, I'll be back many times!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hero Certified Burgers is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News