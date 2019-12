Candace McCowan's homemade dark chocolate fudgy turtle brownies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Candace McCowan whips up her favorite homemade dark chocolate turtle brownies!------------------------------------1 Cup Chocolate Chips1 Stick Butter3 Eggs1 Cup Sugar1 1/4 All-Purpose Flour1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract1/4 Teaspoon Baking Powder1/2 Cup Walnut12 Kraft Caramels1. Mix chocolate chips and butter in a pan on the stove on low heat and melt2. Take off heat and add 3 eggs to mix one at a time and mix well3. Add dry ingredients and mix well4. Grease baking pan5. Pour brownie mix into baking pan6. Add chunks of chocolate chips and walnuts on top of the mix7. Preheat oven to 350 degrees8. Bake brownies 20-25 minutes9. Unwrap caramels and place in a bowl - melt in the microwave for a minute10. Drizzle caramel sauce on brownies------------------------------------Add toppings of your choice and enjoy!For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!