holiday recipes

Candace McCowan's homemade dark chocolate fudgy turtle brownies

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Candace McCowan whips up her favorite homemade dark chocolate turtle brownies!

------------------------------------

Ingredients
1 Cup Chocolate Chips
1 Stick Butter
3 Eggs
1 Cup Sugar
1 1/4 All-Purpose Flour
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1/4 Teaspoon Baking Powder
1/2 Cup Walnut
12 Kraft Caramels

Directions
1. Mix chocolate chips and butter in a pan on the stove on low heat and melt
2. Take off heat and add 3 eggs to mix one at a time and mix well
3. Add dry ingredients and mix well
4. Grease baking pan
5. Pour brownie mix into baking pan
6. Add chunks of chocolate chips and walnuts on top of the mix
7. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
8. Bake brownies 20-25 minutes
9. Unwrap caramels and place in a bowl - melt in the microwave for a minute
10. Drizzle caramel sauce on brownies

------------------------------------

Add toppings of your choice and enjoy!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorkholiday recipesrecipedessertsbakingoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Grandma's deliciously easy Coconut Cream Pie recipe
Delicious pumpkin delight recipe for your next holiday party
How to make Cuban Pineapple Flan
Ryan Field whips up healthy blueberry pancakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
Funeral to be held today for Detective Joseph Seals
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Stolen shopping cart mystery unfolds on Long Island
Staten Island boy, 16, fatally shot outside house after dispute
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Show More
Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Police: 4-year-old girl in NJ calls 911 and saves mom's life
More TOP STORIES News