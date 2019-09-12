Cannoli time! Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're craving a good calzone or cannoli, you're in luck! The 93rd Annual Feast of San Gennaro has returned to Little Italy in Manhattan.
The feast began Thursday and will end Sunday, September 22nd.
Apart from the incredible food vendors, revelers can enjoy a number of activities, like a zeppole-eating competition and live performances.
This year, actor Steve Schirripa from "The Sopranos" serves as Grand Marshal and will lead the Grand Procession on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The feast is a salute to the patron saint of Naples, Saint Gennaro, who was martyred for his faith in 305 A.D.
According to the feast's organizers, immigrants from Naples who settled along Mulberry Street brought this tradition to New York City in 1926. In the years following, the event has grown from a one-day festival to an 11-day extravaganza.
Ready to feast? Make sure to check out the schedule of events first:
Thursday, September 12
-- Blessing of the Stands, 6 p.m.
Friday, September 13
-- 22nd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition, 2 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
-- The Grand Procession, 2 p.m.
Sunday, September 15
-- Gene Roberts Band, 7-8:30 p.m.
Monday, September 16
-- Opera Night, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
-- Inaugural Zeppole Eating Competition, 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
-- Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
-- Annual Meatball Eating Contest in memory of Johnny 'Cha Cha,' 1 p.m.
Sunday, September 22
-- Neapolitan Concert, 2 p.m.
--Jenna Esposito 6-9 p.m.
