Cannoli time! Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're craving a good calzone or cannoli, you're in luck! The 93rd Annual Feast of San Gennaro has returned to Little Italy in Manhattan.The feast began Thursday and will end Sunday, September 22nd.Apart from the incredible food vendors, revelers can enjoy a number of activities, like a zeppole-eating competition and live performances.This year, actor Steve Schirripa from "The Sopranos" serves as Grand Marshal and will lead the Grand Procession on Saturday at 2 p.m.The feast is a salute to the patron saint of Naples, Saint Gennaro, who was martyred for his faith in 305 A.D.According to the feast's organizers, immigrants from Naples who settled along Mulberry Street brought this tradition to New York City in 1926. In the years following, the event has grown from a one-day festival to an 11-day extravaganza.-- Blessing of the Stands, 6 p.m.-- 22nd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition, 2 p.m.-- The Grand Procession, 2 p.m.-- Gene Roberts Band, 7-8:30 p.m.-- Opera Night, 7 p.m.-- Inaugural Zeppole Eating Competition, 1 p.m.-- Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood, 6 p.m.-- Annual Meatball Eating Contest in memory of Johnny 'Cha Cha,' 1 p.m.-- Neapolitan Concert, 2 p.m.--Jenna Esposito 6-9 p.m.