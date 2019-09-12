Food & Drink

Cannoli time! Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're craving a good calzone or cannoli, you're in luck! The 93rd Annual Feast of San Gennaro has returned to Little Italy in Manhattan.

The feast began Thursday and will end Sunday, September 22nd.



Apart from the incredible food vendors, revelers can enjoy a number of activities, like a zeppole-eating competition and live performances.

This year, actor Steve Schirripa from "The Sopranos" serves as Grand Marshal and will lead the Grand Procession on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The feast is a salute to the patron saint of Naples, Saint Gennaro, who was martyred for his faith in 305 A.D.

According to the feast's organizers, immigrants from Naples who settled along Mulberry Street brought this tradition to New York City in 1926. In the years following, the event has grown from a one-day festival to an 11-day extravaganza.

Ready to feast? Make sure to check out the schedule of events first:

Thursday, September 12
-- Blessing of the Stands, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 13
-- 22nd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition, 2 p.m.



Saturday, September 14
-- The Grand Procession, 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 15
-- Gene Roberts Band, 7-8:30 p.m.

Monday, September 16
-- Opera Night, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18
-- Inaugural Zeppole Eating Competition, 1 p.m.



Thursday, September 19
-- Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21
-- Annual Meatball Eating Contest in memory of Johnny 'Cha Cha,' 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 22
-- Neapolitan Concert, 2 p.m.
--Jenna Esposito 6-9 p.m.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklittle italynew york citysan gennaro festivalfooditalian food
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
PHOTOS: San Gennaro through the years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
Car flips, hits other vehicles injuring 5 on Lower East Side
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
AccuWeather: Off and on showers Thursday
Estranged husband of missing CT mom due in court
Show More
2 cases of Legionnaire's at Bronx apartment complex
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
Mike 'The Situation' to be released after 8-month stint in jail
More TOP STORIES News