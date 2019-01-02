FOOD & DRINK

Cantina Bella makes Midtown debut, with tacos and more

Photo: Summer W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar, offering tacos and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Midtown, called Cantina Bella, is located at 1204 Broadway

Choose between a large selection of bowls and tacos, including The American breakfast taco with bacon, egg, Monterey cheese and diced tomatoes. Or opt for the al pastor taco with sliced pork shoulder, roasted pineapples, onions, cilantro, radish and guajilo sauce.

The new cocktail bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Stephanie C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 30, wrote, "The Al Pastor tacos with pork, pineapple and garnishes were amazing! Drinks are strong and the ambiance is amazing."

Head on over to check it out: Cantina Bella is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Fuyu Ramen makes Sunnyside debut, with poke and more
Find seafood and more at Stapleton's new Barca
5 top spots for waffles in New York City
3 new places to savor Korean fare in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
8-year-old girl ejected from vehicle in NJ head-on crash
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Show More
NYPD searching for person responsible for neglecting dog
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Woman accused of stealing teen's wheelchair on Christmas
Happy New Year for a Long Island Mega Millions player
Search on for suspect who raped woman in Queens
More News