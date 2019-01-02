Cantina Bella makes Midtown debut, with tacos and more

A new cocktail bar, offering tacos and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Midtown, called Cantina Bella, is located at 1204 Broadway
Choose between a large selection of bowls and tacos, including The American breakfast taco with bacon, egg, Monterey cheese and diced tomatoes. Or opt for the al pastor taco with sliced pork shoulder, roasted pineapples, onions, cilantro, radish and guajilo sauce.
The new cocktail bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Stephanie C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 30, wrote, "The Al Pastor tacos with pork, pineapple and garnishes were amazing! Drinks are strong and the ambiance is amazing."
Head on over to check it out: Cantina Bella is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
