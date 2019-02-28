Caribbean eats: 4 new spots to try in New York City

Las Palmas Dominicanas
201-09 Northern Blvd., Bayside
PHOTO: JOEY N./YELP
Las Palmas Dominicanas is a Dominican spot.
The restaurant offers a fish filet served with shrimp, salad, rice and beans, chicken breast stuffed with sweet plantains and cheese, chicken,vegetable empanadas and more.
Las Palmas Dominicanas' current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of eight reviews indicates positive attention from visitors.
Yelper Joey N., who reviewed Las Palmas Dominicanas on Feb. 19, wrote, "This place has great Dominican food. I came here a few times and really enjoy the meals. My favorites are the chicken Mofongo, chicken soup and beef stew."
Las Palmas Dominicanas is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
PR Sazon
3285 Westchester Ave., Pelham Bay
Photo: pr sazon/Yelp
PR Sazon is a Puerto Rican restaurant.
The spot offers clams served with chorizo in a white wine broth, assorted mofongos with pork, steak, chicken or shrimp served in plantain cups, seafood linguine with shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels and more in a fra diavolo sauce. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about PR Sazon, which currently holds four stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Yelper Joe M., who reviewed PR Sazon on Feb. 8, wrote, "This is the best Puerto Rican food in the city by far. The oxtails are off the chart!"
PR Sazon is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday.
Suite 704 Restaurant
704 Nostrand Ave., Crown Heights North
PHOTO: SUITE 704 RESTAURANT/YELP
Suite 704 Restaurant is a restaurant serving Caribbean-style dishes.
For brunch, the restaurant offers a jerk chicken and waffles with bananas, pineapple and a cane syrup, as well as a shrimp and grits with white cheddar. For dinner, try the grilled shrimp with brown stew, curry and garlic butter, or the fried calamari with Cajun seasoning.
Yelp users are generally positive about Suite 704 Restaurant, which currently holds four stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
Yelper Alethia R. wrote, "I ordered the honey garlic wings. All I can say is that sauce was delicious. And the chicken was cooked to perfection. I also had the salmon and it was moist and full of flavor."
Suite 704 Restaurant is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-1 a.m. on Sunday.
Flava's Restaurant & Lounge
3114 Third Ave., Longwood
Photo: ikenna a./Yelp
Flava's Restaurant & Lounge is a Caribbean spot.
The restaurant offers a variety of chicken entrees, including jerk chicken, fried chicken and sweet and sour chicken. It also offers a variety of roti, which is Caribbean-style flatbread sandwich. It serves a curry chicken roti, a curry shrimp roti, a vegetable roti and more. (Check out the menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Flava's Restaurant & Lounge is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Ikenna A., who reviewed Flava's Restaurant & Lounge on Nov. 2, wrote, "The jerk chicken was well seasoned and tender. I also had the oxtail. The dishes were served with the drippings from the meat to use as gravy for the rice and cabbage."
Yelper Ray G. wrote, "Delicious authentic Jamaican food. Delicious jerk chicken, rice, macaroni and cheese and plantains! I'll be back!"
Flava's Restaurant & Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
