Carl's Jr testing the ultimate 'Happy Meal,' a CBD-infused burger

Carl's Jr. has announced it's testing a CBD burger. It's called the "Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight" and will be sold at one location for one day only in Colorado.

DENVER -- A Carl's Jr. in Denver, Colorado is making the ultimate 'Happy Meal' for just one day. The Tennessee-based company just announced it's testing a CBD burger in the pot-friendly state.

It's called the "Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight" and the burger will be sold at one location for one day only in Colorado. The date - April 20 -- or "4/20," "420 day" or "4:20," are all slang for marijuana.

The burger features a sauce infused with the cannabis extract CBD. Carl's Jr. says the burger could make it to its permanent menu.
