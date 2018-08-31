FOOD & DRINK

Catch seafood and cocktails at Sall Restaurant & Lounge in Hell's Kitchen

Photo: Sall Restaurant & Lounge/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new seafood-focused classic American bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. The recent addition to Hell's Kitchen, called Sall Restaurant & Lounge, is located at 818 10th Ave. and is the project of wife-and-husband team Isabella Nartey and Demba Sall, with Aquavit veteran Jamell Williams at the helm.

At the bar, imbibers will find eight beers on tap, including the Coney Island Merman NY IPA; signature cocktails include the Too Cool For School, with cucumber vodka, St. Germaine, ginger ale, with a cucumber wheel garnish. There are also bottled beers, classic cocktails and wines by the glass.

The seafood-heavy fare includes lobster roll sliders, fried Prince Edward Island oyster poutine with salsa verde and fresh chives, and a whole grilled red snapper, served with cous cous and zucchini ribbon salad. (You can check out the dinner menu and make reservations or order online here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Jordan B., called the new bar worth a visit, writing, "I had the Double Standard Sour. Incredible cocktail. The bar staff are extremely friendly and were great conversation. My friend and I had the Oyster Poutine, which was incredible. Crunchy, cheesy, and delicious."

Interested? Stop by on your next shore leave. Sall Restaurant & Lounge is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
