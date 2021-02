CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese

EMBED >More News Videos It's called a 'Ghost Kitchen' - and they cook only delivery. Everything is online.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A listeria outbreak has sickened people in New York and Connecticut.The CDC says it has linked the illnesses to 'queso-style fresh and soft cheese .'No brand is mentioned.The agency is telling pregnant women and people over 65 not to eat the cheese. Others should also use caution.There have also been cases in Maryland and Virginia.Seven people have been hospitalized.----------