Food & Drink

CDC warns of multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats

NEW YORK -- A Listeria outbreak has sickened 10 people across three states, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes deli meats are the cause.

The CDC issued a warning about the outbreak Friday, which has sent ten people from Florida, Massachusetts and New York to the hospital and led to the death of one person in Florida.

Deli meat was the likely the source of the outbreak, the agency said. Nine victims reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, though the CDC has yet to identify a common meat or supplier as the source.

The median age of those infected was 81 and most were female. While many are unlikely to get seriously ill from Listeria, people 65 and older, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women are at a higher risk for becoming sick.

RELATED | Former Blue Bell CEO charged with wire fraud for 2015 listeria outbreak

Listeria can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women. Infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life threatening infection of the newborn.

Symptoms of infection usually begin one to four weeks after eating contaminated food and can include fever, muscle aches, headache, confusion and loss of balance.

Previous Listeria outbreaks have been linked to hard boiled eggs, mushrooms and soft cheeses.

The CDC advises those who are at high risk for infection to avoid eating deli meat, unless is thoroughly heated first. The agency also advises storing the meat in the refrigerator, away from other food and keeping surrounding surfaces clean.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Comic with viral subway impersonation records own messages
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the comic getting to hear herself on the subway for the first time.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorklisteriacdclunchfoodu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in Queens deli
Police bust party with nearly 300 people on LI
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Famed NY theater won't reopen from COVID shutdown
The Countdown: Trump, Biden both campaign in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Show More
Wife killed, husband dead in apparent murder suicide
Zombie display to return after causing dispute in NJ neighborhood
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Rat infestation: Officials pitch solution to rodent problem
More TOP STORIES News