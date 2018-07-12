Celebrate Bastille Day at one of NYC's newest French restaurants

Jean Le Gourmand
301 Sixth Ave., West Village
Photo: Jessie C./Yelp
Jean Le Gourmand is a new creperie in the West Village. The forearm-sized crepes run from a simple sugar crepe to a salmon, guacamole and cheese version. Coffee and pancakes with fresh fruit or Nutella round out your options.
Jean Le Gourmand is off to a promising start with 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Juliane L., who reviewed the creperie on June 18, wrote, "Pretty straight forward products: sweet or salty crepes for a fair price. The coolest thing about the place were the two awesome machines pouring crepe dough on a spinning cooking surface. Cool machine for busy days! Staff was also very nice and welcoming."
Yelper Christie C. wrote, "I ordered a Nutella crepe and it's only $4. The portion is not small. Perfect size for a couple to share if there's dinner prior, but they don't have knife and forks so you might need to ask them to cut for sharing."
Cloud 9 Crepes
434 Marcus Garvey Blvd., Brooklyn
Photo: Cloud 9 Crepes/Yelp
Cloud 9 Crepes is another creperie, this time in Brooklyn. The savory options are all gluten free, and range from one with hummus, artichoke hearts, roasted peppers and romaine lettuce, to a banh mi version with sausage, carrot, daikon, cucumber slaw, mint, cilantro and Sriracha mayonnaise.
Pair your crepe with Vietnamese cold brew coffee or bubble tea.
Yelpers are excited about Cloud 9 Crepes, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Rex C., who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "It's a neat little place in Brooklyn. Found it because I wanted ice coffee. Got the Vietnamese iced coffee. Pretty good and a nice spot."
Phoebe C. noted, "Really cool and relaxing atmosphere! I ordered the sausage bahn mi crepe and peach black tea bubble tea. Both were extremely tasty and would recommend to anyone during this hot weather. It's worth the price and would come here again!"
Cloud 9 Crepes is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Papilles
127 E. Seventh, East Village
Photo: Papilles/Yelp
Papilles is a French restaurant in the space that formerly housed Le Village and Table Verte in the East Village. Created by young French expats, Papilles (it means "taste buds") offers a limited menu.
Offerings include main dishes like grilled strip-loin with wood-fired broccolini and tarragon-anchovy butter, and slow-poached cod with orange beurre blanc, Persian black lemon and baby artichokes. Cocktails are also available, along with beer and wine.
Papilles has received a warm welcome with five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Gene R., who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "Everything we tried was delicious. The owners have done a nice job of not making a small space feel too cramped, and the white brick wall helped to brighten up the space. Plus the chairs are very comfortable. The staff epitomize all the positive characteristics of French service: pleasant and helpful, yet unobtrusive."
Robin M. noted, "The beautiful presentation was only surpassed by the taste of the food and great service. The cocktails too were delicious (and gorgeous!). I can't wait to come back."
Papilles is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Pitchounette81
245 E. 81st St., Upper East Side
Photo: Tina W./Yelp
Pitchounette81 is a cocktail bar and French spot on the Upper East Side. The cozy eatery features light woods and a fireplace opposite the long bar.
Start off with appetizers like escargots with herb garlic butter, a salad of haricot verts or French onion soup. Move on to small plates, including heart of palm fettuccine with pesto and chervil or braised short ribs with garden vegetables.
There is an extensive wine list and colorful cocktails like the Lavender Lady (Tanqueray gin, egg white, lavender-rosemary syrup, club soda and lavender bitter).
With a 4.5-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp, Pitchounette81 has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Julian L., who reviewed it on June 28, wrote, "If you'd like to experience real French food in a cozy atmosphere, this is the place in NYC. They have an amazing patio too. I loved the tartare and the short ribs."
Yelper Stephanie C. wrote, "The cheese platter is from Hudson Valley. The cheeses were really amazing and comparable to France: the white crust and creaminess, the bite of the hard cheese. We had a bottle of Chateau Picoron from Bordeaux, which was really nice and full-bodied."
Pitchounette81 is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on weekdays, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Le Song
75 Ninth Ave., Suite 10D01, Chelsea
Photo: Roberto N./Yelp
Finally, there is Le Song, which specializes in approachable French fare with a rotating seasonal menu. The bistro and bar, which is located in the Chelsea Market, is festooned with greenery and features long communal tables.
To start, consider oysters on the half shell, grilled octopus or roasted cauliflower with pistachio pesto. Entrees include sea bass with ginger, scallion and herbs, and coconut curry mussels with fries.
Yelpers are still warming up to Le Song, which currently holds three stars out of 50 reviews on the site.
Yelper Colin K., who reviewed the bistro on June 6, wrote, "The decor is very warm and homey, with each table in the back of the restaurant being like its own island in a personal dining room. The patio-style picnic tables up front seem like a great spot to seat a larger group for a more talkative affair."
Le Song is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.