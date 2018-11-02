FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these popular NYC eateries

Katz's Delicatessen. | Photo: Drew A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're looking for New York City's best sandwich, consider that National Sandwich Day is just around the corner. Every year, on Nov. 3, sandwich lovers take a day to celebrate what happens when you put delicious things between two slices of bread.

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up New York City's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.

1. Katz's Delicatessen



Photo: cath l./Yelp

Topping the list is Katz's Delicatessen. Located at 205 E. Houston St. on the Lower East Side, the deli is the most popular sandwich spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 9,971 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers rave about both the taste and size of the sandwiches. Try the classic pastrami hot sandwich on rye with mustard or mayo with a side of matzo ball soup. Katz's has been a New York staple since 1888, offering a variety of deli classics and Jewish delicacies.

Yelper Kohl D. wrote, "There's an unbelievable amount of juicy meat in these sandwiches. They pack three large meat portions into one sandwich and slap on some German ingredients to almost perfection."

2. Taim West Village



Photo: maureen y./Yelp

Next up is Taim West Village, situated at 222 Waverly Place (between 11th and Perry streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,453 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian spot, which offers sandwiches and falafel, has proven to be a local favorite.

This vegetarian eatery offers a large selection of Mediterranean sandwiches and platters. Try the harissa falafel pita sandwich with hummus, Israeli salad, pickled cabbage and tahini with a side of Taim's fries with saffron aioli and harissa ketchup.

"The harissa falafel pita has to be the best falafel I've ever had," said Krupa T. on Yelp.

3. JoJu



photo: alan t./yelp

Elmhurst's JoJu, located at 83-25 Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 1,443 reviews.

This sandwich spot features multiple Vietnamese-style sandwiches and dishes like the JoJu Sandwich with Vietnamese ham, headcheese pate and caramel pork. JoJu also has a drinks menu with Vietnamese coffees, milkshakes, tea and slushies.

Yelper Charles R. wrote, "I have been going to JoJu for the past three years for the most delicious banh mi outside of Saigon."

4. Il Bambino



Photo: Masa t./Yelp
Il Bambino, a tapas bar and Italian spot in Astoria, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,163 Yelp reviews. Head over to 34-08 31st Ave. to see for yourself.

This Italian eatery offers a large selection of paninis, crostinis and salads featuring smoked and cured Italian meats. Order the smoked bacon panini with tomato, baby arugula, cracked pepper aioli and truffle oil.

Il Bambino also includes a brunch panini menu with different breakfast combinations like the Lord Have Mercy panini with sweet sausage, tomato pesto, scrambled eggs, devil peppers and goat cheese.

Yelper R.M. wrote, "I went back last week and their paninis still rock! This is one of my favorite spots in Astoria!"

5. Cheeky Sandwiches



Photo: michael y./Yelp

Then there's Cheeky Sandwiches, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,059 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score sandwiches and desserts at 35 Orchard St. in Chinatown.

Try the braised short rib sandwich with horseradish sauce, arugula and cherry tomatoes on challah bread, or a biscuit sandwich with fried chicken, coleslaw and gravy. For dessert, treat yourself to a trio of Ben-Yay's (beignets) for $1.

"The biscuit was warm and fluffy and the chicken was probably one of the top three fried chicken breasts I've ever had," noted Yelper David W.
