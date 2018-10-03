FOOD & DRINK

Taco ... Thursday! Where to score tacos on National Taco Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Taco Day on October 4. (Shutterstock)

Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that back a couple days. Thursday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.

Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.

Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1. Also, Patron floaters and Modelo beers are $1 off.
As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.

On the Border
Promotion: Eat endless tacos for $8.99.

El Pollo Loco

Promotion: Free taco with any purchase. Must show coupon.
Also, the chain is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 people who enter this contest.

Moe's Southwest Grill
Promotion: Buy 2, Get One Free tacos. Must download Moe's app before Thursday.

Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
Just like last year, the fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.

Tijuana Flats
Promotion: In honor of Taco Day, Tijuana Flats is offering its usual "Tijuana Tuesdaze" deal on a Thursday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddealstacostaco bellu.s. & worldfree foodfree stuff
FOOD & DRINK
CDC study: 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day
Are these trending New York City bars and restaurants on your radar?
12 Peekskill Lounge opens in Peekskill with craft cocktails and more
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down across New York
Union: 20 correction officers hurt in brawl at NYC facility
Despite door alarm law, 6-year-old slips out of SI school
14-year-old stops burglar from breaking into LI home
Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Chicago; 2 dead
14 FDNY, 3 residents hurt in East Village apartment fire
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction; plans brand revival
Presidential alert system test notification will be sent today
Show More
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Woman put in chokehold, threatened with pliers in NYC robbery
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser, criticized by key GOP senators
CDC study: 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
More News