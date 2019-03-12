Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with New York City's favorite Irish spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top spots for Irish food and drink in town.
1. Banter Irish Bar And Kitchen
Photo: stephen l./Yelp
Topping the list is Banter Irish Bar and Kitchen. Located at 108-22 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, the Irish pub and breakfast spot is the highest rated Irish restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 642 reviews on Yelp.
2. Cronin & Phelan's
Photo: janine k./Yelp
Next up is Astoria's Cronin & Phelan's, situated at 38-14 Broadway With 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the pub, traditional American and Irish spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Central Bar
Photo: bon b./Yelp
East Village's Central Bar, located at 109 E. Ninth St. (between Third and Fourth avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Irish spot four stars out of 577 reviews.
4. Molly's
Photo: rebecca g./Yelp
Molly's, an Irish pub and traditional American spot in Gramercy, is another go-to, with four stars out of 492 Yelp reviews. Head over to 287 Third Ave. (between 22nd and 23rd streets) to see for yourself.
5. Passage Irish Bar and Kitchen
PHOTO: JILL R./YELP
Over in Astoria, check out Passage Irish Bar and Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Irish spot at 40-11 30th Ave.
---
