Food & Drink

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with New York City's favorite Irish spots

Banter Irish Bar and Kitchen. | Photo: Rui Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
You've got your green attire picked out and your heart set on a drink and a bite from the Emerald Isle. But when March 17 arrives, which of New York City's Irish pubs and eateries is your best bet to celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top spots for Irish food and drink in town.

1. Banter Irish Bar And Kitchen




Photo: stephen l./Yelp

Topping the list is Banter Irish Bar and Kitchen. Located at 108-22 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, the Irish pub and breakfast spot is the highest rated Irish restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 642 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cronin & Phelan's




Photo: janine k./Yelp

Next up is Astoria's Cronin & Phelan's, situated at 38-14 Broadway With 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the pub, traditional American and Irish spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Central Bar




Photo: bon b./Yelp

East Village's Central Bar, located at 109 E. Ninth St. (between Third and Fourth avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Irish spot four stars out of 577 reviews.

4. Molly's




Photo: rebecca g./Yelp

Molly's, an Irish pub and traditional American spot in Gramercy, is another go-to, with four stars out of 492 Yelp reviews. Head over to 287 Third Ave. (between 22nd and 23rd streets) to see for yourself.

5. Passage Irish Bar and Kitchen




PHOTO: JILL R./YELP

Over in Astoria, check out Passage Irish Bar and Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Irish spot at 40-11 30th Ave.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityhoodline
TOP STORIES
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Man jumps shirtless into frozen NY lake to rescue stranded dogs
Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Man fleeing hit and run fatally struck by truck that didn't stop
Show More
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
NJ native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
74-year-old man tying shoe punched on Long Island
NY, feds get 100K rape kits tested, leading to 1,000 arrests
Video captures burglar creeping around newborn's bedroom
More TOP STORIES News