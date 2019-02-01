Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with New York City's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
---
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent New York City's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
1. Judge Roy Bean Public House
Photo: judge roy bean public house/Yelp
Topping the list is Judge Roy Bean Public House. Located at 38 W. 56th St. in Midtown, the sports bar and gastropub is the highest rated sports bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 604 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Three Monkeys
Photo: the three monkeys/Yelp
Next up is Midtown's The Three Monkeys, situated at 236 W. 54th St. (between Broadway and Eighth Avenue). With four stars out of 990 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and beer garden has proven to be a local favorite.
3. District Tap House
Photo: district tap house/Yelp
Midtown's District Tap House, located at 246 W. 38th St. (between Seventh and Eighth avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and New American gastropub four stars out of 752 reviews.
---
Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and New York City has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Turntable Chicken Jazz
Photo: liana l./Yelp
First up is Midtown's Turntable Chicken Jazz, situated at 20 W. 33rd St. With four stars out of 1,832 reviews on Yelp, the Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Mad For Chicken
Photo: mad for chicken/Yelp
Flushing's Mad For Chicken, located at 157-18 Northern Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gastropub and Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 1,427 reviews.
---
You've got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here's are Yelpers' favorite New York City pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.
1. Lombardi's Pizza
Photo: liana l./Yelp
Topping the list is Lombardi's Pizza. Located at 32 Spring St. (between Mulberry and Mott streets) in Nolita, it's the most popular pizza spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 5,751 reviews on Yelp.
2. L'industrie Pizzeria
Photo: levi b./Yelp
Next up is Williamsburg's L'industrie Pizzeria, situated at 254 S. Second St. (between Roebling and Havemeyer streets.) With five stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp, this Italian pizzeria has proven to be a local favorite.