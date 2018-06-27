Central Harlem gets a new craft beer bar: Harlem Hops

A new craft beer bar, offering IPAs, lagers, stouts and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Harlem Hops, the fresh arrival is located at 2268 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Central Harlem.
The spot comes courtesy of entrepreneurs Kevin Bradford, Kim Harris and Stacey Lee, GrubStreet reports, who each share a similar goal: to "serve locally brewed craft beers in a welcoming environment."
On tap at Harlem Hops is a rotating selection of 16 craft beers, a majority being local brews situated within a mile radius of the bar. Pilsners, goses, stouts and DIPAs (double IPAs) are just a few of the craft options featured.
Classic bar fare is on hand as well, including small bites like Bavarian pretzels, spicy guma pies and craft beer bratwursts served on pretzel buns. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Desmond R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, "The five stars is for the location, because this stretch of Harlem does not have any bars this great. The design is perfect and the beer selection is fantastic."
"Very impressed with the large selection of local beers," said Yelper Robert G. "Owners did a great job renovating this place and giving it a cool, fresh vibe throughout, including an outdoor patio area. I like the DJ and recommend trying the large pretzel on the menu."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Harlem Hops is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
