Chamusca brings seafood and more to the Lower East Side

By Hoodline
Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the Lower East Side, called Chamusca, is located at 92 Rivington St.

The newcomer prides itself on serving responsibly sourced seafood and practicing head-to-tail butchery.

Start with selections from the raw bar, like oysters, clams or ceviche. Then dive into main dishes like the spicy watercress and jicama salad with a honey miso dressing; baja fish tacos; or fried squid with a cilantro aioli chipotle salsa. (View the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Chamusca has been warmly received by patrons so far.

Bobby F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 30, wrote, "The raw bar features some of the best oysters and live sea scallops I've had. The ceviche is one of my favorite items on the menu -- served with charred coriander seeds! The clams in white wine garlic sauce is full of the most amazing flavors!"

And Russell S. wrote, "Visit this place if interested in fresh seafood. I had a few oysters, ceviche, fish collar and shrimp. Everything was delicious and fresh as could be."

Head on over to check it out: Chamusca is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
