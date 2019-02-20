FOOD & DRINK

Charley's Philly Steaks makes Flushing debut, with cheesesteaks and more

A new spot to score cheesesteaks and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Flushing, called Charley's Philly Steaks, is located at 30-11 Stratton St.

The chain restaurant has locations in Midtown, Jersey City, Brooklyn and more. The spot offers cheesesteak sandwiches, club sandwiches, chicken teriyaki sandwiches and more with french fry sides offered with cheese, bacon and jalapenos. (View the full menu here.)

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Charley's Philly Steaks has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Yelper Jennifer Z. added, "I ordered the original wings with Thai Chili flavor and the Philly cheesesteak. I loved the spice and sweet flavor!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Charley's Philly Steaks is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

