Check out the 3 most popular spots in Colonial Heights, Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Colonial Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Central Plaza Diner
Photo: keng j./Yelp
Topping the list is diner Central Plaza Diner. Located at 1686 Central Park Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.
2. Curtos
Photo: curtos/Yelp
Curtos, a spot to score appliances and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1966 Central Park Ave., four stars out of 20 reviews.
3. Allen Carpet & Flooring
Photo: allen carpet & flooring/Yelp
Allen Carpet & Flooring, a carpeting and flooring spot that offers rugs and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1964 Central Park Ave. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.