Check out the 3 most popular spots in New York City's SoHo neighborhood

Photo: La Sirene/Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting SoHo, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this New York City neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a French spot to a gourmet bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in SoHo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. La Sirene



Photo: LA SIRENE/Yelp

Topping the list is French restaurant La Sirene. Located at 558 Broome St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,530 reviews on Yelp. Established in 2007, the bistro recently opened a second location on the Upper West Side. Try the gnocchi with a white sauce and Swiss cheese, or the pork tenderloin with mushrooms. (View the menu here.)

2. Dominique Ansel Bakery



Photo: WING Y./Yelp

Next up is Dominique Ansel Bakery, which offers desserts and more, situated at 189 Spring St. (between Thompson and Sullivan streets). With four stars out of 3,937 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite and is helmed by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel. Open since 2011, the bakery now has several locations, including outlets in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. Try the frozen s'mores, the caramelized croissant or the kiwi sorbet bar. (View the menu here.)

3. Balthazar Restaurant



Photo: BALTHAZAR RESTAURANT/Yelp

French eatery Balthazar Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 80 Spring St. (between Crosby and Broadway streets), four stars out of 2,799 reviews. For brunch, look for the scrambled eggs in a puff pastry with wild mushrooms and asparagus. And for dinner, opt for the Maine lobster with a tomato linguine. (Check out the menu here.)
