Check out the 3 most popular spots in Yonkers' Bryn Mawr neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Bryn Mawr, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Reno's Trattoria
PHOTO: ORIANA S./YELP
Topping the list is Italian spot Reno's Trattoria. Located at 33 Lockwood Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp.
Among its options, the spot offers breaded zucchini flowers and a Sriracha dipping sauce, a linguine with clams and an eggplant rollatini. (See more of its dishes here.)
Yelper Catarina S., who reviewed it on Dec. 20, wrote, "Probably the best Italian restaurant in Yonkers, at least my favorite--nice staff, nice place and good vibes."
2. Yonkers Miasarnia
Photo: yonkers miasarnia/Yelp
Next up is meat shop and caterer Yonkers Miasarnia, situated at 39 Lockwood Ave. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The shop, which has been open since 1960, offers ham, kishka, babka, Polish bread and more. (View the offerings here.)
Salvatore S. said, "Some of the best smoked meats and sausages in the area. Friendly and knowledgeable staff direct you to their specialties. Let me not forget the most incredible pierogies around. A must must when in the area."
3. Roma II Pizza
Photo: damian s./Yelp
Roma II Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 152 Lockwood Ave., 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.
For pizza, look for the buffalo chicken, the lasagna or the Hawaiian, among others You can build your own instead if you'd like. It also offers soups, salads, pasta dishes, appetizers and more.
Algernon H. wrote, "This is, hands down, the best slice of pizza in Westchester County. They may not have as large of a selection as some more modern parlors, but they most definitely make up for it in quality!"