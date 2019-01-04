FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 3 most popular spots in Yonkers' Bryn Mawr neighborhood

Reno's Trattoria. | Photo: Douglas W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in Bryn Mawr? Get to know this Yonkers neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian restaurant to a pizza joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Bryn Mawr, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Reno's Trattoria



PHOTO: ORIANA S./YELP

Topping the list is Italian spot Reno's Trattoria. Located at 33 Lockwood Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp.

Among its options, the spot offers breaded zucchini flowers and a Sriracha dipping sauce, a linguine with clams and an eggplant rollatini. (See more of its dishes here.)

Yelper Catarina S., who reviewed it on Dec. 20, wrote, "Probably the best Italian restaurant in Yonkers, at least my favorite--nice staff, nice place and good vibes."

2. Yonkers Miasarnia



Photo: yonkers miasarnia/Yelp

Next up is meat shop and caterer Yonkers Miasarnia, situated at 39 Lockwood Ave. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The shop, which has been open since 1960, offers ham, kishka, babka, Polish bread and more. (View the offerings here.)

Salvatore S. said, "Some of the best smoked meats and sausages in the area. Friendly and knowledgeable staff direct you to their specialties. Let me not forget the most incredible pierogies around. A must must when in the area."

3. Roma II Pizza



Photo: damian s./Yelp

Roma II Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 152 Lockwood Ave., 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.

For pizza, look for the buffalo chicken, the lasagna or the Hawaiian, among others You can build your own instead if you'd like. It also offers soups, salads, pasta dishes, appetizers and more.

Algernon H. wrote, "This is, hands down, the best slice of pizza in Westchester County. They may not have as large of a selection as some more modern parlors, but they most definitely make up for it in quality!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYonkers
FOOD & DRINK
Here are New York City's top 5 Turkish spots
New York City's 5 best spots to score budget-friendly Chinese fare
Here are New York City's top 5 Vietnamese spots
Chinese eats: 5 new spots to try in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
Armed men rob two stores, attack employees on Long Island
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
7 On Your Side reunites man with lost prized possession
Field Trip: Grabbing the bull by the horns
What caused the murder rate in one neighborhood to drop 65 percent?
Mom demands answers after 5-year-old son walks out of school
Show More
Yorkie boldly snatched from porch of Staten Island home
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
Rescuers use human chain to save 86 puppies from fire
PD: Phone scams targeting elderly LI residents on the rise
More News