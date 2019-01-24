Check out the 3 top spots in Yonkers' Dunwoodie neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dunwoodie, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Miracle Cleaners
Photo: Julian D./Yelp
Topping the list is sewing, alteration and dry cleaning spot Miracle Cleaners. Located at 675 Yonkers Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. The shop offers pick-up and delivery services, as well as mobile ordering.
Yelper Denny S. wrote, "This place is great. The couple who runs this place are absolute magic. They are super friendly and very knowledgeable about how to tailor clothes to your body. They explain what they are going to do how it will affect the clothes and do it in a friendly way."
2. Dunwoodie Pizzeria & Restaurant
Photo: nella p./Yelp
Italian spot Dunwoodie Pizzeria & Restaurant, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 683 Yonkers Ave., four stars out of 51 reviews. The restaurant offers salads, wraps, wings, soup, pizza and more.
Denise E. said, "My go-to pizza spot! I've had a lot of pizza in my life and nothing compares to Dunwoodie! Best sauce, best crust and exceptionally friendly service! The pizzeria has the old school feel too! Don't forget the homemade Italian ice!"
3. Mesa Maya
Photo: Gerald G./Yelp
Mesa Maya, a bar and Mexican spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 55 Yelp reviews. Head over to 837D Midland Ave. to see for yourself. Try the grilled chicken fajitas with onions, peppers and mushrooms, or the steak burrito with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese.
Ashley A. wrote, "This place is amazing! I swear every single thing about this place is great! The food is excellent and the margaritas are the best! The staff are so friendly and constantly checking up on you!"