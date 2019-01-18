FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 4 most popular spots in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood

Photo: Green Juice Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Washington Heights has to offer? Get to know this New York City neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cafe to a burger sp.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Washington Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Green Juice Cafe



Photo: green juice cafe/Yelp

Topping the list is Green Juice Cafe, a spot to score sandwiches, coffee and tea and juice and smoothies. Located at 4316 Broadway (between 184th and 183rd streets.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

2. Malecon Restaurant



Photo: nicole m./Yelp

Latin American, breakfast and brunch and Dominican spot Malecon Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4141 Broadway (between 175th and 176th streets), four stars out of 637 reviews.

3. Saggio



Photo: justin c./Yelp

Saggio, an Italian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 550 Yelp reviews. Head over to 829 W. 181st St. (between Plaza Lafayette and Cabrini Boulevard.) to see for yourself.

4. Burger Heights



Photo: june s./Yelp

Check out Burger Heights, which has earned four stars out of 351 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and more at 177 Wadsworth Ave. (between 181st and 182nd streets).
