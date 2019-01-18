Check out the 4 most popular spots in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Washington Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Green Juice Cafe
Photo: green juice cafe/Yelp
Topping the list is Green Juice Cafe, a spot to score sandwiches, coffee and tea and juice and smoothies. Located at 4316 Broadway (between 184th and 183rd streets.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.
2. Malecon Restaurant
Photo: nicole m./Yelp
Latin American, breakfast and brunch and Dominican spot Malecon Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4141 Broadway (between 175th and 176th streets), four stars out of 637 reviews.
3. Saggio
Photo: justin c./Yelp
Saggio, an Italian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 550 Yelp reviews. Head over to 829 W. 181st St. (between Plaza Lafayette and Cabrini Boulevard.) to see for yourself.
4. Burger Heights
Photo: june s./Yelp
Check out Burger Heights, which has earned four stars out of 351 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and more at 177 Wadsworth Ave. (between 181st and 182nd streets).