Check out the 5 most popular spots in Yonkers' Lincoln Park neighborhood

Tomo Sushi - Grill. | Photo: Amanda G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Lincoln Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Yonkers neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a insert example to a insert example.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lincoln Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Tomo Sushi - Grill



Photo: amanda g./Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Tomo Sushi - Grill. Located at 642 McLean Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

Tomo Sushi features authentic hibachi, sushi and Asian cuisine. On the menu, choose from from an endless aisle of sushi or sashimi rolls, or order an entree such as tempura, katsu or noodle. Yelpers raved about the rolls, service and prices at the restaurant.

2. Mr Kold Kuts



Photo: Jenny j./Yelp

Next up is deli Mr Kold Kuts, situated at 786 Yonkers Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Fresh sandwiches and wraps, and 10 different soups and salads dominate the menu at Mr. Kold Kuts. In addition to their wide selection of hot and cold sandwiches, make sure to check out the specialty sandwiches like The Godfather that comes with a choice of soppressata, fried eggplant, provolone and roasted peppers and the Mona Lisa, which contains a chicken cutlet, mozzarella, prosciutto and peppers.

3. DeCosta's Restaurant



Photo: chet m./Yelp

Italian spot DeCosta's Restaurant, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 400 Yonkers Ave., four stars out of 76 reviews.

The family-owned location is run by two brothers, who grew up in the lower Westchester region, according to the restaurant's website. Serving lunch and dinner (Tuesday through Sunday), DeCosta's menu includes all traditional Italian dishes and much more. Try the veal sorrentino (three veal medallions covered in prosciutto, eggplant and mozzarella as well as the seafood ravioli, which is stuffed with crab, shrimp, scallops and cheese in a creamy tomato sauce.

4. John's Pizza & Restaurant



Photo: katie f./Yelp

John's Pizza & Restaurant, a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 69 S. Devoe Ave. to see for yourself.

Eat in, order take out or have your dinner delivered from John's. Yelpers felt the tasty pizza, chicken Parmesan sandwich and focaccia bread, along with the top-notch service, is what separates the shop from the rest in Yonkers.

5. Thai Hut



Photo: chuck g./Yelp

Check out Thai Hut, which has earned four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai spot at 541 Central Park Ave.

This quick grab-and-go location serves up standard Asian fare like chicken, pork, beef and seafood with vegetables, noodles and rice. Reviewers loved the lunch specials, spring rolls and drunken noodles with shrimp and chicken.
