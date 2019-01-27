Check out the 5 top spots in New York City's Woodside neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Woodside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Sripraphai Thai Restaurant
Photo: liana l./Yelp
Topping the list is Thai spot SriPraPhai Thai Restaurant. Located at 64-13 39th Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,224 reviews on Yelp.
2. Casa Del Chef
Photo: jaison g./Yelp
Next up is wine bar and New American spot Casa Del Chef, serving desserts and more, situated at 39-06 64th St. With 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Himalayan Yak
Photo: johnny y./Yelp
Himalayan/Nepalese and Indian spot Himalayan Yak is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 72-20 Roosevelt Ave., four stars out of 564 reviews.
4. Jaew Hon New York
Photo: crystal h./Yelp
Jaew Hon New York, a Thai spot that offers hot pot and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 128 Yelp reviews. Head over to 71-30 Roosevelt Ave. to see for yourself.
5. La Flor
Photo: jando s./Yelp
Finally, there's La Flor, a local favorite with four stars out of 222 reviews. Stop by 53-02 Roosevelt Ave. to hit up the Mexican, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot next time you're in the neighborhood.