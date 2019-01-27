FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 5 top spots in New York City's Woodside neighborhood

Sripraphai Thai Restaurant. | Photo: Liana L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in Woodside? Get to know this New York City neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a wine bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Woodside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Sripraphai Thai Restaurant



Photo: liana l./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot SriPraPhai Thai Restaurant. Located at 64-13 39th Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,224 reviews on Yelp.

2. Casa Del Chef



Photo: jaison g./Yelp

Next up is wine bar and New American spot Casa Del Chef, serving desserts and more, situated at 39-06 64th St. With 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Himalayan Yak



Photo: johnny y./Yelp

Himalayan/Nepalese and Indian spot Himalayan Yak is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 72-20 Roosevelt Ave., four stars out of 564 reviews.

4. Jaew Hon New York



Photo: crystal h./Yelp

Jaew Hon New York, a Thai spot that offers hot pot and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 128 Yelp reviews. Head over to 71-30 Roosevelt Ave. to see for yourself.

5. La Flor



Photo: jando s./Yelp

Finally, there's La Flor, a local favorite with four stars out of 222 reviews. Stop by 53-02 Roosevelt Ave. to hit up the Mexican, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot next time you're in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for sandwiches? These 3 new New York City spots have you covered
New Park Slope French spot Le Succulent opens its doors
5 top spots for hot dogs in New York City
New Rochelle's 4 best spots to score budget-friendly Mexican eats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn beating streamed on Facebook Live
Shooting in Newark leaves 4 women wounded, 1 critically
Suspect arrested in Louisiana shooting that left 5 dead
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Boy loses consciousness after ingesting mom's methadone on LI
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage episode
Show More
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
88-year-old woman killed when car rolls over her in Brooklyn
NYPD greeted by stolen dog during door knock at suspect's home
NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant
Protesters climb gold statue at Rockefeller Center; 9 arrested
More News