Check out these 3 businesses in NYC

Forma
14 Bedford Ave., Greenpoint
Photo: forma/Yelp
Forma is a pasta shop, offering pasta, salad, desserts and more.
The restaurant offers Italian food served cafeteria style. Try the fettuccine with a wild mushroom cream sauce, the gemelli with a basil pine nut pesto or the braised beef and broccoli ravioli. It also serves beer, wine, coffee and tea. (View the menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out nine reviews, Forma has been getting positive attention.
Yelper J. A. M. noted, "I had kale Caesar salad and lasagna which were both delicious. I'm looking forward to trying other dishes here."
Forma is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop
119-28 Metropolitan Ave., Kew Gardens
Photo: cookies and cream pastry shop/Yelp
Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop is a bakery.
The spot offers pies, cakes and tarts. Try the fresh apple pie, the strawberry shortcake or the pecan tart. It also serves pumpkin and blueberry pies, Oreo and red velvet cakes and a cranberry and walnut tart. (Check out the full list of offerings here.)
Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Jacqueline D. wrote, "I had a small hot cocoa and a bun pastry at this cute local bakery and they were good. I intend to return and try more."
Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop is open from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Ample Hills Creamery
141 Eighth Ave., Chelsea
Photo: mike c./Yelp
Ample Hills Creamery is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more.
The ice cream shop offers a wide range of unique flavors, from cherry lime to Mexican hot chocolate to pistachio. It also offers classic flavors, including butter pecan, vanilla bean and strawberry. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Ample Hills Creamery, which currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Yelper Franny A. wrote, "I love the rich flavors like chocolate milk and cookies, butter pecan brittle and so much more."
Ample Hills Creamery is now open at 141 Eighth. Ave. in Chelsea. Stop by to check it out.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.