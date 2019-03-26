Food & Drink

Check out these 3 new Fort Greene businesses

Yours Truly, Brooklyn. | Photo: Jeannette N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Fort Greene? From a cocktail bar to a stationary store, read on for a list of the newest hotspots to debut in this New York City neighborhood.


Rockwell Place




31 Rockwell Place

Photo: lisa d./Yelp

Rockwell Place is a cocktail bar.

Smaller plates on the menu include shrimp toast with chili and herbs and clams in garlic sauce. Larger dishes include a spicy frankfurter with cranberry beans and seared skate with celery root and fennel. Cocktails offered are the Trans-Am, made with rye, apple brandy and Benedictine.

Rockwell Place's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Andrew T. wrote, "This neighborhood cocktail bar would make a great date spot, or a place to go with a small group! It has friendly bartenders and an impressive bottle selection."

Rockwell Place is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Yours Truly, Brooklyn




680 Fulton St.


PHOTO: Jeanette N./YELP


Yours Truly, Brooklyn is a spot to score cards and stationery and more.

The store was founded by the owners of Greenlight Bookstore and is managed by a staff with lengthy gift and retail experience. It offers a curated selection of cards, papers, pens, pencils, writing accessories, creative gifts and more.

Yours Truly, Brooklyn's current rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Leigh H., who reviewed Yours Truly, Brooklyn on Feb. 2, wrote, "I'm in love with this store. It sells really great structured notebooks, fantastic pens and paper goods."

Yours Truly, Brooklyn is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Head Hi




14 Clermont Ave., 1L


Photo: raul g./Yelp

Head Hi is a bookstore and art gallery, offering coffee and tea and more.

This spot even offers its own blend of tea, made by Masha Teas of Brooklyn. Called Head Hi Tea, it's a "pick-me-up for the discerning tea drinker," according to its website. Check the website for upcoming events.

Head Hi's current rating of five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Conrad D. wrote, "This is such a great spot. It has carefully selected art and music in a cool atmosphere. The hosts are friendly and the service is quick. The coffee is delicious and the selection of pastries are very tasty."

Head Hi is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
