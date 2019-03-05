Check out these 5 new Midtown businesses

Hey Hey Canteen
1000 S. Eighth Ave.
Hey Hey Canteen is an Asian fusion spot, offering salads and more. It's located in the Turnstyle Underground Market.
Try a signature combination like the chicken rice bowl with chipotle-braised chicken, Sichuan cucumber salad, coconut curry rice, mixed greens and yogurt sauce. Or design your own bowl by choosing your base, main, add-ons and veggie sides, like miso sweet potatoes and edamame hummus. Handmade dumplings, salads, sandwiches and desserts are also available.
Hey Hey Canteen's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Eater O., who reviewed Hey Hey Canteen on Feb. 2, wrote, "Wanted to check out Turnstyle for a quick pre-theater dinner. Hey Hey looked like a healthier option. My chicken coconut rice bowl was super tasty! Friend had a yummy salmon salad. Lots of gluten-free and veggie options."
Yelper Jacqueline S. wrote, "Think Dig Inn meets Asian food -- clean, gourmet- style bowls and bites, with plenty of vegan options I couldn't resist checking out."
Hey Hey Canteen is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Yara
319 E. 53rd St.
Yara is a Mediterranean spot.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of salads, mezze -- like grape leaves and hummus -- and entrees, including grilled lamb chops, grilled chicken and mallow stew with chicken and rice. Wine, beer and craft cocktails are also available.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Yara has been getting positive attention.
Joe S. noted, "Gorgeous atmosphere. Love the warmth that you feel when coming in. Beautiful designs. Sleek. Very sexy place. All the folks working there have a welcoming smile. What to get: the Yara salad, halloumi and the classic grilled meats selection."
Yara is open from 5-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Dig Inn
709 Lexington Ave.
Dig Inn is a New American spot with multiple other locations in New York and Boston.
The restaurant partners with minority-run and small-scale farms to offer dishes like grilled organic tofu or charred chicken market bowls. Sides on offer include maple cauliflower with chickpea crumble and Jasper Hill mac and cheese.
Dig Inn currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Jason L., who reviewed Dig Inn on Feb. 28, wrote,"The food is always great, staff is always super friendly, and space is amazing with an upstairs dining room. My go to is the chicken thigh with brown rice, broccoli and mac with a side of the hot sauce."
Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
M J Smith's Food & Spirits
9 E. 45th St.
M J Smith's Food & Spirits is an Irish pub and traditional American spot.
On the menu, you'll find Irish and American classics like shepherd's pie and chicken pot pie. Burgers, flatbreads and salads are also available, while seafood lovers will gravitate toward the roasted salmon or lobster roll.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, M J Smith's Food & Spirits has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Andrew F., who reviewed M J Smith's Food & Spirits on Jan. 1, wrote, "Great decor as a somewhat upscale Irish-style pub. Just walking by, this place caught my eye -- a bit more flair than your average Irish pub in Manhattan. Decided to come for a drink and was greeted by an attentive bar staff. Drink menu is definitely simple, but well made. The Irish food offers a unique touch, including a truffle burger which was great!"
M J Smith's Food & Spirits is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Taco Dumbo
1385 Broadway
Taco Dumbo is a new taqueria serving an eclectic selection of tacos, plus margaritas, soft-serve ice cream and more.
Start with the housemade guacamole, with a choice of add-in, such as chicken skin, corn or charred broccoli. It's served with organic blue tortilla chips. Then dive into an order of tacos, which include options like rotisserie chicken tinga, vegan chorizo and The Impossible Taco -- boasting plant-based beef -- and nori tacos filled with salmon or spicy tuna.
Salads, soups and soft-serve ice cream are also available, as are beer and craft cocktails.
With a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Taco Dumbo has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Amber C. wrote, "I wish I could have packed this place up and taken it home with me! We came for an early afternoon lunch, and the place was empty. The staff was very attentive, friendly and answered several questions, assuring us everything was dairy-free (this never happens -- my lactose-intolerant self jumped for joy!)."
Taco Dumbo is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
