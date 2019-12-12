Cheerios changes shape to hearts for good cause

Introducing Cheerios with happy heart shapes.💛For a limited time, we're adding heart shapes to Honey Nut Cheerios and classic Cheerios to remind Americans that living a happy, heart-healthy lifestyle can be fun, easy and delicious. Look for them in stores nationwide in January. pic.twitter.com/x25yj6k8Gq — Cheerios (@cheerios) December 11, 2019

For the first time ever, Cheerios is changing the shape of its iconic "Os."Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios are switching to heart shapes to bring the conversation of heart health to the forefront.The limited-edition version has already begun to appear on store shelves and will be available nationwide in January leading into National Heart Health Month in February.Just look for the box that says "Same great taste. Now with happy heart shapes!"