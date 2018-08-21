Chef's choice, diner's delight: 5 new sushi spots in New York City

Umami Sushi
50 Greenwich Ave., West Village
Photo: Umami Sushi/Yelp
Umami Sushi is a sushi bar offering both a la carte and daily omakase options. It's located at 50 Greenwich Ave. in the West Village, and also sells poke bowls during lunch hours.
On the menu, look for the house specialty zuke maguro (marinated, then seared tuna) nigiri, as well as the kushi-yaki grilled skewers, like garlic beef short rib and sea scallop with miso butter.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 15 reviews so far, Umami Sushi is on its way to building a local fan base.
Bonnie G., who was one of the first to review the new spot on Aug. 10, called it, "A delicious, affordable, cozy sushi spot in the West Village-Chelsea area ... From the sweet hamachi, seared super fatty tuna, fresh uni and the incredible zuke tuna special roll, the whole meal was so yummy."
"The chef makes top quality sushi on par with many well-known omakase restaurants. You may need to wait for a table, but it's well worth it. Price was very good and service was great," added Yelper Roland H.
Umami Sushi is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Kaikagetsu
162 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Photo: Celeste Y./Yelp
Kaikagetsu is a Japanese spot with a kaiseki-style tasting menu that is the brainchild of restaurateur Yasuo Shigeta and creative director Tomoyuki Iwanami. Located at 162 Orchard St. on the Lower East Side, it specializes in the cuisine of the mountainous Hida region, according to the New York Times.
Both the a la carte menu and the set "course" incorporate sashimi, but it is not the main focus of either: instead, the signature dish is hoba yaki, a style of preparing meats and vegetables in a miso glaze, then fire-roasting them inside magnolia leaves. (You can check out the full menu and make reservations here.)
With 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Celeste Y., who visited Kaikagetsu on July 11, wrote of some lackluster dishes and issues with the service: "They were understaffed to the extent that the chefs had to bring out food themselves."
But Yelper Christopher X. praised the food. "Everything was authentic, tasty, unique, and meticulously crafted and curated. Memorable dishes included a Japanese pumpkin soup with plum, fresh sashimi from Japan, an egg custard risotto with crab, and a roasted wagyu prepared inside a large magnolia leaf."
Kaikagetsu is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Amber Sushi Asian Bistro
2960 Middletown Road, Schuylerville
Photo: Chris M./Yelp
Amber Sushi Asian Bistro is an Asian fusion spot combining an extensive menu of rolls and other Japanese food with some Indian, Thai and Chinese options. Located at 2960 Middletown Road in the Bronx, it has dine-in, takeout and delivery options.
Customers can expect standard sushi and sashimi combination platters, but the restaurant's wide selection of signature rolls includes some fusion dishes, like the Heavenly Roll -- incorporating a scallion pancake, topped with eel and smoked salmon, and dressed with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
There's also a selection of curries and stir-fried dishes, like the Fire Wok: lobster tail, scallop, shrimp, kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass with yellow curry sauce. Delivery is available through the restaurant's Yelp page (where you can check out the full menu) and through the Seamless and GrubHub services.
Amber Sushi Asian Bistro's current rating of 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from diners.
"It's a little more affordable than the other sushi places in the area," An D. noted. "Super nice staff, delicious and fresh food."
"Great food, fast delivery. Been in the restaurant to eat a couple of times and it's just as good," added Yelper Erika F.
Amber Sushi Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Shinsen
44 Bowery, Chinatown
Photo: Shinsen/Yelp
Shinsen is a sushi bar located at 44 Bowery in Chinatown. Helmed by restaurateur Tony Bo Chan, it's serving both a la carte fish and an omakase tasting menu, as we recently reported.
On the menu, diners will find bowls of chirashi, a la carte nigiri, set menus ranging from eight to 15 pieces of nigiri plus hand rolls, and signature creations like the ahi tower, featuring crab meat, tuna, avocado and sushi rice.
The omakase menu is a separate affair, available Monday-Thursday by reservation only. (You can check out the full menu and make reservations at the restaurant's website here.)
Shinsen currently holds four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"Shinsen is a pretty good value omakase place with excellent service," Yelper Kevin C., who reviewed it on Aug. 5, wrote, "While it wasn't the freshest fish I've had at $100-$150 omakase places, the portions are generous and there are some really outstanding pieces in the omakase set, such as the eel."
And Yelper Arlene Y. wrote, "I tried the tuna tower, which is the prettiest thing I've ever seen, and it was delicious with tuna, crab, avocado, rice and tons of sauce. I also sampled the oysters -- West Coast and East Coast oysters. They were light and refreshing."
Shinsen is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Sushi Noz
181 E. 78th St., Upper East Side
Photo: Go B./Yelp
Sushi Noz is an upscale omakase-focused sushi bar located at 81 E. 78th St. on the Upper East Side. Chef Nozomu Abe takes two sets of eight guests each day at the bar, whose minimalist slatted interior, designed in the Sukiya style, incorporates wood from demolished temples.
The bill of fare changes each day, but diners can expect each prix fixe dinner to include six small-plate appetizers and 14 pieces of seasonal nigiri, prepared by the chef in front of them. Per person, the gratuity-included price tag is $300. Reservations are available online through the Tock service.
Sushi Noz is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.
"Amazing sushi experience," summed up Yelper Miki N., who reviewed Sushi Noz on July 7. "My favorite dish was abalone. ... I was very impressed with his special soy sauce. He didn't add any mirin but because of how he prepared it with red rice wine, it has a mild sweetness that enhances fish taste/umami."
And Yelper Lily S. wrote, "My mother always complains about the noise level, but Sushi Noz is so serene we could whisper and still hear each other! The food is unreal, and the chef pays attention to each person individually and really cares that you're enjoying the experience."
Sushi Noz is open from 6-11:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)