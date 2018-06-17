Chefs show how to cook up a taste of Barbados

FOOD & DRINK

Chef Creig Greenidge and mixologist Philip Antoine joined us in the studio.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Want to travel to the islands without leaving your kitchen? Chef Creig Greenidge and mixologist Philip Antoine stopped by Eyewitness News to give us a taste of Barbados.

Curry Chicken Salad
By Creig Greenidge

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken thighs, 4 each

Madras curry powder, 6 oz

Barbadian seasoning, 6 oz

Soy sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Barbadian pepper sauce to taste

Brown sugar, 4 oz

Mayonnaise, 10 oz

Yellow mustard, 2 oz

Chopped onions, 3 oz

Chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon

Chopped chives,1 teaspoon

Method:

1. Wash and season chicken with curry, soy sauce, salt and pepper, Barbadian seasoning.

2. Bake in a 350F degree oven for 30 minutes.

3. Remove chicken from oven and allow to reach room temperature.

4. Cut chicken into medium dice and add remaining ingredients.

5. Mix together and place into the refrigerator to chill.

Avocado Cream

Ingredients:

Avocado, 1 whole

Mayonnaise, 8 oz

Lime juice, 3 oz

Fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Water if needed

Method:

1. Remove avocado from peel and seed.

2. Place all ingredients into a blender.

3. Blend until smooth.

4. If mixture is too thick, please add water in small amounts to lighten.

Tomato Salsa

Ingredients:

Diced fresh heirloom tomato

Chopped fresh garlic, 2 cloves

Chopped fresh basil, 4 large leaves

Dice red onion, 2 oz

Olive oil, 3 oz

Balsamic vinegar, 1 oz

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Mix all ingredients together and place to chill.

Barbados Garden Fresh Cocktail

By Philip "Casanova" Antoine

Ingredients:

10 sprigs of fresh cilantro

5 slices of fresh cucumber

3 oz grapefruit juice

2 tsps granulated sugar

Garnish: salt & black pepper, edible flowers

Methodology:

1. Muddle cilantro, cucumber and sugar in mixing glass/shaker to extract extra flavor from ingredients.

2. Add grapefruit juice, fill glass/tin with ice and shake to marry ingredients as well as to chill the drink.

3. Double strain cocktail over ice.

4. Garnish and serve.
