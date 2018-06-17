Chefs show how to cook up a taste of Barbados

NEW YORK (WABC) --Want to travel to the islands without leaving your kitchen? Chef Creig Greenidge and mixologist Philip Antoine stopped by Eyewitness News to give us a taste of Barbados.
Curry Chicken Salad
By Creig Greenidge
Ingredients:
Boneless chicken thighs, 4 each
Madras curry powder, 6 oz
Barbadian seasoning, 6 oz
Soy sauce to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Barbadian pepper sauce to taste
Brown sugar, 4 oz
Mayonnaise, 10 oz
Yellow mustard, 2 oz
Chopped onions, 3 oz
Chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon
Chopped chives,1 teaspoon
Method:
1. Wash and season chicken with curry, soy sauce, salt and pepper, Barbadian seasoning.
2. Bake in a 350F degree oven for 30 minutes.
3. Remove chicken from oven and allow to reach room temperature.
4. Cut chicken into medium dice and add remaining ingredients.
5. Mix together and place into the refrigerator to chill.
Avocado Cream
Ingredients:
Avocado, 1 whole
Mayonnaise, 8 oz
Lime juice, 3 oz
Fresh cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste
Water if needed
Method:
1. Remove avocado from peel and seed.
2. Place all ingredients into a blender.
3. Blend until smooth.
4. If mixture is too thick, please add water in small amounts to lighten.
Tomato Salsa
Ingredients:
Diced fresh heirloom tomato
Chopped fresh garlic, 2 cloves
Chopped fresh basil, 4 large leaves
Dice red onion, 2 oz
Olive oil, 3 oz
Balsamic vinegar, 1 oz
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Mix all ingredients together and place to chill.
Barbados Garden Fresh Cocktail
By Philip "Casanova" Antoine
Ingredients:
10 sprigs of fresh cilantro
5 slices of fresh cucumber
3 oz grapefruit juice
2 tsps granulated sugar
Garnish: salt & black pepper, edible flowers
Methodology:
1. Muddle cilantro, cucumber and sugar in mixing glass/shaker to extract extra flavor from ingredients.
2. Add grapefruit juice, fill glass/tin with ice and shake to marry ingredients as well as to chill the drink.
3. Double strain cocktail over ice.
4. Garnish and serve.