Chefs show how to cook up a taste of Barbados

Curry Chicken Salad

Avocado Cream

Tomato Salsa

Barbados Garden Fresh Cocktail

Methodology:

Want to travel to the islands without leaving your kitchen? Chef Creig Greenidge and mixologist Philip Antoine stopped by Eyewitness News to give us a taste of Barbados.Boneless chicken thighs, 4 eachMadras curry powder, 6 ozBarbadian seasoning, 6 ozSoy sauce to tasteSalt and pepper to tasteBarbadian pepper sauce to tasteBrown sugar, 4 ozMayonnaise, 10 ozYellow mustard, 2 ozChopped onions, 3 ozChopped parsley, 1 teaspoonChopped chives,1 teaspoon1. Wash and season chicken with curry, soy sauce, salt and pepper, Barbadian seasoning.2. Bake in a 350F degree oven for 30 minutes.3. Remove chicken from oven and allow to reach room temperature.4. Cut chicken into medium dice and add remaining ingredients.5. Mix together and place into the refrigerator to chill.Avocado, 1 wholeMayonnaise, 8 ozLime juice, 3 ozFresh cilantroSalt and pepper to tasteWater if needed1. Remove avocado from peel and seed.2. Place all ingredients into a blender.3. Blend until smooth.4. If mixture is too thick, please add water in small amounts to lighten.Diced fresh heirloom tomatoChopped fresh garlic, 2 clovesChopped fresh basil, 4 large leavesDice red onion, 2 ozOlive oil, 3 ozBalsamic vinegar, 1 ozSalt and pepper to tasteMix all ingredients together and place to chill.10 sprigs of fresh cilantro5 slices of fresh cucumber3 oz grapefruit juice2 tsps granulated sugarsalt & black pepper, edible flowers1. Muddle cilantro, cucumber and sugar in mixing glass/shaker to extract extra flavor from ingredients.2. Add grapefruit juice, fill glass/tin with ice and shake to marry ingredients as well as to chill the drink.3. Double strain cocktail over ice.4. Garnish and serve.