Chelsea gets a new museum: KGB Spy Museum

Photo: KGB Spy Museum/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new museum has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called KGB Spy Museum, the fresh arrival is located at 245 W. 14th St. in Chelsea.

Check out this museum, which has the largest collection of USSR KGB espionage artifacts. Learn about all the strategies and methods Russian spies used in the Cold War. You'll also be able to interact with a variety of spy equipment like spy cameras, secret recorders, crypto and cipher machines and spy radios.

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Marika C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 6, wrote, "This is a really fun non-traditional museum. I highly recommend jumping on the tour, which makes you really get a feel for the times."

And Bachi F. wrote, "We were warmly greeted at the door and introduced to our knowledgable guide who took us through the entire museum. There's a lot of KGB items, from bugs to cameras to actual jail doors and uniforms."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. KGB Spy Museum is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
