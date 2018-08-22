FOOD & DRINK

Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet

Photo: Candytopia/Yelp

By Hoodline
First, there was the Museum of Ice Cream. Then, the Museum of Pizza. Now a new contender in the pop-up museum craze, called Candytopia, has made its debut at 145 W. 32nd St. in Chelsea.

While other pop-up museums may primarily be "eye candy," Candytopia is literalizing the experience with a walk through "interactive art installations in over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami," according to its website.

The project of Jackie Sorkin and Zac Hartog will run for three months and close up shop on November 15.

With eight reviews on Yelp thus far, Candytopia currently has a four-star rating, indicating a fruitful start for the fledgling business.

Mike C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on August 13, wrote, "In terms of silly stunt "museum" interactive experiences meant solely for the purpose of Instagram photos, this is the best one I've checked out so far. It probably helps that I came with my kids, but it was a blast, especially the big "marshmallow" pit in the end."

"Originally I thought the tickets were a little pricey ($38 each), but now I see why. It took us 90 minutes to go through it and we all had a ton of candy by the time we left," added Shannon W.

Want to take a rainbow and wrap it in a sigh? Candytopia is open from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Show More
'I need a beer': Post Malone speaks after emergency landing
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News