Chengdu House brings Sichuan fare to Chelsea

If you've got Sichuan on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 88 Seventh Ave. (between 15th and 16th streets) in Chelsea, the new arrival is called Chengdu House.
According to Eater NY, Chengdu House was once occupied by the Chinese restaurant New Legend. Diners will find various Sichuan-style fare, as well as more Americanized eats, like General Tso's Chicken, sesame beef, wonton soup and fried rice.
The fresh arrival has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kai W. noted, "This is an excellent new Sichuan restaurant in Chelsea. The food is excellent and the bartender is very friendly."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chengdu House is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
