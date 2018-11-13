FOOD & DRINK

Chengdu House brings Sichuan fare to Chelsea

Photo: Farrah B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Sichuan on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 88 Seventh Ave. (between 15th and 16th streets) in Chelsea, the new arrival is called Chengdu House.

According to Eater NY, Chengdu House was once occupied by the Chinese restaurant New Legend. Diners will find various Sichuan-style fare, as well as more Americanized eats, like General Tso's Chicken, sesame beef, wonton soup and fried rice.

The fresh arrival has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Kai W. noted, "This is an excellent new Sichuan restaurant in Chelsea. The food is excellent and the bartender is very friendly."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chengdu House is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Lower East Side Thai spot Noree Thai Bazaar opens its doors
Mexican, mango-inspired and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
VIDEO: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Show More
Opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial, 2 jurors dismissed
NYC bodega owners ask for silent panic buttons
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez joins climate change protesters in DC
More News