Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

Popular chicken chain, Chick-Fil-A, may have confused hundreds of fans by sending out a misleading email.

In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
EMBED More News Videos

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.



Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.

Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.

Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.

#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
EMBED More News Videos

Fast food chains start Twitter beef over chicken sandwiches: as seen on 6abc Action News Mornings, August 20, 2019.



CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonchick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Employee accused of molesting 7-year-old boy in LI supermarket
Marchers protest against NYPD, MTA after subway melee
Breezy blend for Marathon Sunday
Police: 5 women attack cab driver with chemical spray in NYC
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
Show More
NYPD ready to protect NYC Marathon despite no credible threats
Survey: 80 percent of women have been harassed while running
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
LI Boy Scouts leader charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Man accused of biting, punching 82-year-old mother on LI
More TOP STORIES News