FREE FOOD

Chick-fil-A delivering up to 200,000 free sandwiches to launch new DoorDash service

Your Chick-fil-A hunger will now be fulfilled at your doorstep.

The popular fast-food restaurant announced its exclusive partnership with mobile delivery service DoorDash, and to mark its launch, Chick-fil-A is giving away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches for the next week.

Customers can redeem the free sandwich promotion using the code "CFADELIVERY" daily after 10:30 a.m. wherever you're ordering.

There are terms of the giveaway. The order must be made through the DoorDash app (App Store or Google Play store) or website with a $5 minimum order from a participating Chick-fil-A location within a 10-minute radius of delivery destination.

A list of participating locations can be found once you make an order on the app.

The promotion expires on Nov. 20, and of course, the service is unavailable on Sundays.

