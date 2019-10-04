chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest drive-thrus, study says

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.

A drive-thru performance study by QSR Magazine found that customers spend the longest time waiting for their Chick-fil-A order at the drive-thru with an average of five minutes and 23 seconds.

The study found the three fastest drive-thrus were Dunkin Donuts, Wendy's and Burger King.

But the wait is not because of slacking employees, the service said the wait is long because of the high demand. The lines don't show any sign of slowing down with the growing popularity of the chain. The company is trying to combat wait times by using tablets to take orders and adding extra drive-thru lanes.

Despite the long waits, Chick-fil-A was rated to have the best customer service in a February 2019 survey. According to the report, they used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility and technical competence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchick fil afast food restaurantstudy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle over sandwiches
Chick-fil-A mac and cheese now available on sides menu
Survey: In-N-Out is officially out as favorite fast food restaurant
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car on LI
Funeral to be held Friday for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
Homeowner finds man wearing construction hat sleeping in bathroom
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
Man climbs through woman's window, gropes her in Brooklyn
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and cool
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Video shows man run up to woman, grope her in the Bronx
Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner: Police
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
More TOP STORIES News