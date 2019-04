Chinatown gets a new nail salon: Blair

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Blair , the fresh arrival is located at 34 Orchard St. in Chinatown.The salon offers customized eyelash extensions, as well as manicure services. Choose between a solid color nail, a french tip, a glitter ombre and more.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.Yelper Katarzyna J. wrote , "I was so happy with the results. It's a very cute store where the owner also makes her own jewelry which is beautiful."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blair is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)---