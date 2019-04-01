Chinatown gets a new nail salon: Blair

The salon offers customized eyelash extensions, as well as manicure services. Choose between a solid color nail, a french tip, a glitter ombre and more.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Katarzyna J. wrote, "I was so happy with the results. It's a very cute store where the owner also makes her own jewelry which is beautiful."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blair is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
