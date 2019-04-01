Food & Drink

Chinatown gets a new nail salon: Blair

Photo: Blair/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Blair, the fresh arrival is located at 34 Orchard St. in Chinatown.

The salon offers customized eyelash extensions, as well as manicure services. Choose between a solid color nail, a french tip, a glitter ombre and more.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Katarzyna J. wrote, "I was so happy with the results. It's a very cute store where the owner also makes her own jewelry which is beautiful."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blair is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---

