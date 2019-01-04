Chinese eats: 5 new spots to try in New York City

---
Xi'an Famous Foods
8 Liberty Place, Financial District
Photo: annie k./Yelp
Xi'an Famous Foods is a Chinese spot.
Choose between a variety of noodle dishes, soups and other items. Try one of the "burgers," with pork belly meat, stewed and diced and packed into a crispy flatbread-like bun. For something more traditional, order the spicy cumin lamb hand-ripped noodles with biangbiang wide noodles and sauteed spicy cumin lamb.
Xi'an Famous Foods currently holds four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kathy H., who reviewed Xi'an Famous Foods on December 23, wrote, "I enjoyed myself here, the food is simple and tasteful. The beef noodles were so flavorful and the beef was very soft and tender."
Xi'an Famous Foods is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Mr Bing
152 W. 28th St., Chelsea
Photo: mr bing/Yelp
Mr Bing is a Chinese spot, offering fast food and more.
This spot specializes in Chinese street crepes, called bings. Every bing is made of a mung bean, rice and wheat flour crepe, coated with egg, sesame seeds, scallions, hoisin sauce, chili paste, cilantro, crunchy wantons and your choice of protein or veggies, according to its website. Start off with an order of pork and cabbage dumplings and then try either the peking duck bing or the roast pork bing.
Yelp users are generally positive about Mr Bing, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Robert G. wrote, "I definitely see this going into my regular rotation. It's fast, fresh, delicious and unique."
Mr Bing is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Atlas Kitchen
258 W. 109th St., Upper West Side
Photo: Eric W./Yelp
Atlas Kitchen is a Chinese spot.
This Chinese restaurant features a large menu, including multiple appetizers, noodles and soups, along with different chicken, beef, pork and veggie dishes. Americanized Chinese items like General Tso's Chicken are also available.
Yelp users are generally positive about Atlas Kitchen, which currently holds four stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Claire C., who reviewed Atlas Kitchen on December 28, wrote, "I really like this newly opened Chinese place! They offer very authentic Chinese food and American Chinese food. The sour spicy chicken gizzard is my favorite. I'll definitely come back."
Atlas Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The Dumpling Shop
124 Second Ave., East Village
Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
The Dumpling Shop is a Chinese and Asian fusion spot.
This casual restaurant specializes in Asian dumplings and noodle dishes. Try one of the specialty dumplings like the Thai green curry shrimp dumpling with shrimp, Thai basil, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime. Or opt for the spicy dan dan noodles with stir-fried ground pork, Chinese mustard, cilantro and scallion.
The Dumpling Shop currently holds 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Anu K., who reviewed The Dumpling Shop on December 30, wrote, "We came here in a group and pretty much ordered everything, and it did not disappoint."
The Dumpling Shop is open from noon-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
New Yong Ho
133-51 39th Ave., Flushing
Photo: new yong ho/Yelp
New Yong Ho is a Taiwanese spot.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of Taiwanese classics like shredded pork with pickled cabbage. If you're feeling adventurous, try the pig intestine with pig blood cake. Other rice and noodle dishes are also available.
New Yong Ho 's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 12 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Chih C. wrote, "The Pork Belly noodle soup was great. It had a nice Taiwanese style flavor and brought up my childhood memories."
New Yong Ho is open from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.