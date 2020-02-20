Food & Drink

Chipotle offering buy-one-get-one-free deal Friday for wearing hockey jersey on 'Miracle on Ice' anniversary

Chipotle has a buy-one-get-one free deal for hockey fans on Friday.

Customers who show up wearing a hockey jersey will be able to buy two meals for the price of one, KSHB reported.

It's all to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. hockey team pulled off a massive upset, beating the highly-favored Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid in 1980.

Those hoping to take advantage of the deal and sport their favorite jersey must dine-in.

The anniversary of the victory is this Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhockeyfoodolympicsmexicanchipotlefast food restaurantu.s. & worlddealshockey fan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan Co.
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in NJ
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Show More
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Don't fall for these coronavirus-related scams
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations continue
More TOP STORIES News