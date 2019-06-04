Food & Drink

Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito

Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill says the Trump administration's threatened tariffs on Mexican products could add $15 million to its costs in 2019.

Chipotle Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said Monday the tariffs would reduce profit margins for the fast food company, which sells burritos and tacos and claims to use 450,000 avocados per day.

Under the Trump administration's plan, tariffs would start at 5% on June 10 and rise to 25% in October. President Donald Trump says he will impose the tariffs as a way to force the Mexican government to block mostly Central American migrants from crossing into the U.S.

Hartung says if the tariffs become permanent Chipotle would offset them through cost-cutting efforts or modest price increases, such as a nickel per burrito.

Chipotle uses avocados and other produce grown in Mexico. The chain operates 2,500 restaurants in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

RELATED:
MEXICO TARIFF: What you should know
EMBED More News Videos

What you need to know about the tariff threat



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmexicochipotlepresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Ardsley motel drug arrest
Police: Possible body found buried in Brooklyn backyard
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
New York poised to become first state to ban cat declawing
Show More
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Mega Millions worth nearly a half-billion dollars for tonight's drawing
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
Netting planned after woman nearly hit by falling subway debris
Thousands stolen from Bronx mosque during Ramadan
More TOP STORIES News