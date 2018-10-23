Chirp brings Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken to Midtown West

A new Peruvian chicken shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Midtown West, called Chirp, is located at 369 W. 34th St.
Chirp is focused on Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, and diners can opt for their chicken in a few ways: on its own, as a sandwich, or as part of a combo with sides that include plantains and fried yuca.
For those who aren't in the mood for chicken, the eatery also serves a selection of entrees, including a beef stir-fry with onions and soy marinade and pork confit, with sweet potato, pickled onion and spicy mayo.
Chirp has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Alicia B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 8, wrote, "The chicken was well seasoned and delightful! The plantain was very sweet and juicy."
Yelper Ilyssa G. added, "They give a lot of food with each dish. It is reasonably priced. It's in a great location, near Penn Station and MSG, but not so close that it will be overcrowded. I have not any food I didn't like here. I will surely be coming here often!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chirp is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
