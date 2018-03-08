FOOD & DRINK

'Cinnamon Garden' Brings Indian Fare To The East Village

Photo: Cinnamon Garden/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indian spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Cinnamon Garden, the fresh arrival is located at 328 E. 6th St. in the East Village.

This newcomer specializes in authentic Indian cuisine, according to its website, and features an array of popular mainstays, including grilled dishes from the tandoor oven, biryani, seafood curries and more.

On the menu, expect to see offerings like crab curry with an almond and coconut sauce shrimp biryani with almonds and raisins, as well as boneless chicken or lamb cooked with onions and green peppers. Look for house-made naan as well, with filled with onion, cheese or chili.

Rounding things out are a variety of vegetarian options like palak paneer, chickpeas cooked with spinach curry and yellow lentils. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Cinnamon Garden seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Tomas P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said: "We went there two days after their opening and were very impressed with their food. Lots of choices and vegetarian options. The chicken curry was very smooth and creamy, and their rice very fluffy."

And Matt M. said: "Got the shrimp appetizer, mulligatawny soup, mango chicken and south Indian garlic lamb. All great. I've tried most of the Indian places in the area and this is probably the best."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cinnamon Garden is open Monday-Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-10:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News