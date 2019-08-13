coca-cola

Coca-Cola cinnamon coming this holiday season

Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month, you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin-spiced lattes and jump into some winter flavors.

The soft drink company is planning to launch a version of its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on Sept.13.

If you're wondering how it tastes, Cola aficionados in the U.K. have already given it the thumbs up.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was such a big hit in the U.K. last year, the company decided to bring it stateside.

There's no word yet on whether we'll get the zero sugar version, a full sugar version, or perhaps both.

One thing we do know is it will be for a limited time only.

After that, it will either return in subsequent years, or leave visitors of the World of Coca-Cola museum asking "Why?" when they sample it at the end of the tour.

Coke also plans to launch a winter-spiced cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew businesscoca colaholidayholiday specialbusinessthanksgivingchristmasu.s. & worldsoda
COCA-COLA
New Coke to be re-released with 'Stranger Things' season 3
New Coke hit store shelves 34 years ago
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
Say hello to Diet Coke's new flavors, cans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | FDNY firefighter dies from injuries sustained in line of duty
8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Man kicks 87-year-old to ground in Brooklyn
Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown
Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges
Divers search vehicle found in Hempstead Lake, no one inside
Mayor calls for charges against driver involved in deadly bicycle crash
Show More
Swastika incident on LI prompts education proposal
Valuables taken from A-Rod's rental SUV after Phillies-Giants game
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with showers
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
More TOP STORIES News