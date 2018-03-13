Cocktail Bar 'Bar Alaska' Debuts In The Lower East Side

A new cocktail bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 174 Rivington St. (between Attorney St. & Clinton St.) in the Lower East Side, the new addition is called Bar Alaska.
This new spot bills itself as a "laid back, yet elegant American cocktail bar--but with a Russian accent," and features a "selection of elite Russian vodkas and vodka-based cocktails," according to its website.
For libations, expect to see variations like "Spice Trader" with rye, chamomile and white rum; "Alaska Mule" with vodka, cherry shrub and ginger beer; and "Cold Cold Heart" with dill-infused vodka, beet syrup and celery bitters. (Take a look at the full cocktail list here.)
If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, there's a selection of hors d'oeuvres on offer such as lobster mac 'n' cheese with white cheddar; Royal Osetra caviar served with crepes and creme fraiche and salmon tartare with mango, avocado and lemon vinaigrette. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Bar Alaska has been warmly received by patrons.
Sardor Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7th, said: "Bar Alaska is something new for this neighborhood. It's a mix of casual and modern design. Very good choice of cocktails, spirits, liquors and beers."
Yelper Sanat Y. added: "This was one of the best bar experiences I've ever had. Beautiful atmosphere, amazing cocktails and very friendly."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bar Alaska is open Friday and Saturday from 3pm-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 4pm-1am.
