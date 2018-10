Combo cosmetics and cookie shop Besfren Beauty now open in Little Italy

A new Korean cosmetics and dessert shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 203 Grand St. in Little Italy, the fresh addition is called Besfren Beauty . It joins three other locations in New York for the offshoot of desserts cafe Besfren The joint's signature soft-serve and cookies are available in flavors like matcha and taro (soft-serve) and chocolate chip and oatmeal (cookie). Meanwhile, customers can browse an extensive array of Korean skincare products, from face masks to snail cream.With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.Mike C., who was the first to review the new spot on September 19, wrote, "I tried a swirl in a cone, which is good stuff and makes a for a satisfying dessert. It's a little too close for comfort to Milk & Cream Cereal Bar and about 10 other soft serve places, but it's another nice option if you want a change.""I ended up picking up some sheet masks and ordering a taro/matcha soft serve in a cone.Staff was very nice, friendly, and helpful.Soft serve was really good - and a super large portion," Yelper Michelle T. added Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Besfren Beauty is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.