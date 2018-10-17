FOOD & DRINK

Combo cosmetics and cookie shop Besfren Beauty now open in Little Italy

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean cosmetics and dessert shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 203 Grand St. in Little Italy, the fresh addition is called Besfren Beauty. It joins three other locations in New York for the offshoot of desserts cafe Besfren.

The joint's signature soft-serve and cookies are available in flavors like matcha and taro (soft-serve) and chocolate chip and oatmeal (cookie). Meanwhile, customers can browse an extensive array of Korean skincare products, from face masks to snail cream.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Mike C., who was the first to review the new spot on September 19, wrote, "I tried a swirl in a cone, which is good stuff and makes a for a satisfying dessert. It's a little too close for comfort to Milk & Cream Cereal Bar and about 10 other soft serve places, but it's another nice option if you want a change."

"I ended up picking up some sheet masks and ordering a taro/matcha soft serve in a cone.Staff was very nice, friendly, and helpful.Soft serve was really good - and a super large portion," Yelper Michelle T. added.

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Besfren Beauty is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
