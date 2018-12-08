FOOD & DRINK

Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine

EMBED </>More Videos

Ohio State students can get bacon anytime with a newly installed vending machine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Many Ohio State University students are taking a break from studying for final exams by making a bacon run.

Senior Sarah Page, who studies meat science, says the bacon vending machine at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences has turned out to be even more popular than expected. It has to be restocked four or five times a day. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

Proceeds will benefit the meat science program. Members of the program are responsible for the bacon machine operation on the Columbus campus.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, with bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

The machine will remain on campus through Dec. 13.

Pre-dental student Shay Merritte loves "the overall Ohioness of it."

And the bacon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbaconohiofoodbizarrecollegecollege studentsstudentsOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get to know 3 of New York City's newest cocktail bars
Neighborhood Eats: A Taco Affair in Little Falls, NJ
Homemade stuffing recipe good for any holiday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Suspect wanted for stealing car with kids inside in Brooklyn
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
Show More
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Garbage truck driver in custody for fatal NJ hit-and-run
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
Man who drove into Virginia crowd convicted of 1st-degree murder
More News