Food & Drink

Competitors take part in 'Five Borough Pizza Challenge'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- More than 150 competitors took part in the fourth annual 'Five Borough Pizza Challenge' on Saturday.

It is a race to see who can be the first to eat at a selected pizza place in each borough.

The catch? Participants are not allowed to get around by car. Instead, they must use mass transit or employ a calorie-burning, carbon-free method of getting around, like biking or walking.

Organizers did not announce the names of the pizzerias in the challenge until Saturday morning.

Money raised from the event goes to the group 'Transportation Alternatives.'

