Conquer your comfort food cravings at 3 NYC newcomers

Hard Times | Melanie M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Nothing beats comfort food -- and if you're in the mood to enjoy it in New York City, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here's where to look the next time you're in the mood for fried chicken, loaded fries or other comforting grub.

Hard Times


445 Troutman St. (at Scott Avenue), Bushwick
Photo: Wen Jin G./Yelp

The owners of Montana's Trail House closed up the restaurant late last year, reopening as Hard Times with a refined menu and new concept, per Bushwick Daily.

Some old favorites remain, like the chicken and waffles and burgers, with several new offerings including chicken fried steak with country gravy, a deep-fried hot dog topped with brisket and chimichurri, and skillet French toast with yogurt whip.

Hard Times currently holds four stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jeremy G., who reviewed Hard Times on April 19, wrote, "Such a great dive bar with some amazing food! Fantastic burgers, cornbread waffles and super crispy chicken. I can't wait to come back!"

Hard Times is open from noon-4 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.

TongKatsu


137 Rivington St. (between Norfolk and Suffolk streets), Lower East Side
Photo: KiKi C./Yelp

Japanese eatery TongKatsu is serving up its own takes on comfort food, like breaded and fried pork, chicken and tofu tonkatsu.

The chalkboard menu features cold and hot bites, including seaweed cucumber, Japanese pickles, chicken kaarage (Japanese-style fried chicken) and poutine with curry and cheddar cubes.

Yelp users are excited, giving it five stars out of 90 reviews on the site.

Yelper Margaret Z., who reviewed the restaurant on April 10, wrote, "The owner/chef Ben Tong is extremely friendly and it's clear that he is passionate about his craft, as well as about making personal relationships with his customers. The curry was hands-down my favorite -- it was very hearty and had a rich authentic flavor."

And Chad T. wrote, "When it comes to the Japanese staples of curry tonkatsu and chicken karaage, I don't think you'll find a better rendition of these Japanese classics in NYC. "

TongKatsu is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday and noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Fuku


225 Liberty St., Battery Park
Photo: Myrna C./Yelp

The fast-casual Fuku, with several locations across the city,says it started as a fried chicken sandwich spot and has since grown to include seasonal offerings and other quick bites. The newest outpost is located in the Hudson Eats food court.

On the menu, look for the spicy chicken sandwich, loaded fries cooked in beef tallow, rainbow sesame slaw, chicken fingers, a selection of salads and the shiitake bowl with pulled ginger chicken, spicy pineapple and kale. Round out your meal with a variety of donuts like the chocolate-caramel brownie or banana malt.

Fuku currently holds three stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Mark P., who was among the first to visit Fuku on April 15, wrote, "Great service! Fast and reliable friendly staff. Not to mention the food is delicious!"

And Tanya F. noted, "I received four huge chicken fingers. They were breaded perfectly and not too heavy. Breading gripped the juicy chicken with each piece that I cut (yes, I ate it with utensils). Great flavor and highly recommend."

Fuku is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
